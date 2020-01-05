Adele and Harry Styles give birth to romance rumours after romantic getaway together

The internet was left in a bit of a haze after Harry Styles and Adele were spotted holidaying together at a romantic location in Anguilla.

This subsequently gave birth to numerous rumors suggesting that there may be something cooking between the 31-year-old Hello singer and the 27-year-old former One Direction member.

The two were photographed on a getaway to Meads Bay and were later also papped spending some quality time together at Blanchards beach bar.

Adele was seen donning her holiday glam and glow and a major weight loss with a polka dot dress and a red scarf as she dove into the sea while the Dunkirk actor was seen getting shelter from the sun as he chilled under an umbrella.

While British TV personality James Cordon was also joined by the two vocal powerhouses on their vacation, it seems unlikely to us that there is something romantic brewing.

Separately, the Skyfall hit maker is currently going through a divorce with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.