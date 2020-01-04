Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain paint the town red on honeymoon: See pictures inside

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are taking the internet by storm with their loved-up honeymoon pictures from their romantic getaway just days after they tied the knot.



The newly-weds gave a sneak peek inside their adorable and playful relationship when they posted pictures from their vacation on Instagram.

Yasir on Saturday, posted a picture of Iqra holding his hand, under the sun in his post captioned, “Hathon mai hath liye [With your hand intertwined in mine],” tagging his significant other.

Iqra too uploaded a similar picture wherein he is holding her hands.

“Chaly yun hi karwana [May the caravan proceeds like this],” she wrote.

Iqra and Yasir got married to each other in a stunning daytime ceremony held in Karachi in attendance of their close friends and family members.

The two are currently vacationing in a destination not yet disclosed.

Earlier Yasir, in a long Instagram post, shared his thoughts about having a simple ceremony, urging people to make marriages more easy and convenient for the bride and groom and their families.

“Bhaiyon aur behno.. shadi itni mushkil cheez nahi hai jitna hum ne mil k usy bana dia hai . mai ne shadi gher mai hi karni thi magar choti jagah ki wajah se gher se bahar shift ki. [Brothers and sisters, getting married is not as difficult as we have made it to be. I wanted to have the ceremony at my home, but couldn’t because of lack of space so we shifted outside]," he wrote.

The actor went on to urge, “Apny gher walon pe rehem karen aur shadi ko asaan banaen [Have mercy on your family and make weddings easy].”