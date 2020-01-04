Varun Dhawan's look in 'Street Dancer 3D' inspired by late YouTuber Danish Zehen





Varun Dhawan has returned from his Swiss holidays with girlfriend Natasha Dalal and soon after the actor landed back in town, he has once again immersed in the promotions of his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D.

The 32-year-old actor has recently revealed his getup in the dance movie with his fans. Taking to Instagram, Varun posted a few pictures to introduce his character.

Opening up about the idea behind his looks for the film, the Kalank actor shared that from his blond hairstyle to his attire, the complete look was inspired by famed vlogger, YouTuber and reality show contestant, Danish Zehen who passed away in a tragic accident in 2018.

The Judwa 2 actor also shared that the whole team of the film was impressed with Danish, prompting the director, Remo D’Souza, to come up with the idea of following the same style as the late rapper.

Posting his picture with Danish’s, the Dilwale actor wrote: “handsome DANISH was the inspiration for SAHEJ’s look in #streetdancer. Danish is no more and is in a better place but is loved by so many so I thought I should share this so people should know that he even inspired us. @remodsouza sir suggested this look and @aalimhakimbhai executed it superbly. Love and respect #danish”

The fans along with the other celebrities from media fraternity started pouring in their love and respect soon after the pictures were posted. Rapper Badshah wrote, “Respect”, followed by actor Sushant Pujari, who commented, “@varundvn you are an amazing soul bro #respect #ripdanish.”



The film, also starring Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles, is slated to hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.