Inside Jennifer Aniston's secret holiday with 'special friend' Will Speck

Jennifer Aniston has sent fans into a tizzy as she welcomed the New Year while reuniting with her long-term director friend Will Speck during a private getaway in Mexico.



The Murder Mystery star was spotted by the paparazzi with her 'special friend' soaking up the sun in a black bikini, at the beach resort of Tulum in Mexico.



A source told Women's Day, "Jennifer and Will have a very special connection and he’s definitely a candidate to be more than just a friend at this point."



The insider added, "He’s witty, compassionate, sensitive and has a real sense of adventure and ambition, which ticks a lot of boxes in what Jen’s looking for in a guy."

While Jen donned a black bikini with a wide-brimmed straw sunhat and a pair of sunglasses, she was also seen carrying a large blue and white beach towel and a white cotton shawl hung on the standby.

She was seen hiding her face from the eager paparazzi wanting to click the two together.

Jennifer was then spotted bidding a warm farewell to Will after they headed out for dinner together.

Jen's vacation comes in just before her highly-anticipated Golden Globes appearance and we will not be too surprised if she flaunts her amazing tan lines at the event.

Jennifer has been nominated for her leading role in The Morning Show and fans are more excited than ever to see Jen walk the red carpet.

Fans are even more eager to see her at the ceremony as her ex-husband Brad Pitt as also bagged a Golden Globe nomination.