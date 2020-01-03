Why Kendall Jenner wishes to keep her relationship status private

Kendall Jenner shut out speculations regarding her relationship status during a previous interview with Vogue Australia and it appears as though fans will continue to stay in the dark regarding the star's personal life.

According to a report in TMZ, Kendal was seen cosying up to his ex Ben Simmons while entering a New Year’s Eve party at Attico in downtown Philadelphia.

The reports reveal that the pair partied all night with Ben's basketball player's teammates, and stayed well past 12.

Kendall Jenner has become well known for her on-and-off-again relationship with Ben. People reported on her relationship status back in May of 2019, confirming their split.

A source revealed back then, "They're on a break. The relationship ran its course. She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode."

Kendall has never been one to publicly disclose her personal life, unlike the rest of her family, before her breakup became official, the star told Vogue Australia, "I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with (the attention, and it’s cool to learn from that,” she had said.

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” Kendall added.