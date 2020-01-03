Selena Gomez spent 2019 doing this unusual thing? Check it out

Selena Gomez did have a pretty intense 2019 in the midst of her attempts to stay out of the media glare as much as possible.



The star who was recovering after a kidney transplant, did manage to steer clear from the limelight, while also keeping her fans updated regarding her life through social media.

If you are wondering how the Lose You To Love Me songstress spent 2019, be sure to get surprised as she did have a pretty unusual year.

Selena, in her first Instagram post of 2020, revealed what the last year comprised of and it is none other than her majorly ‘third-wheeling.’

There were card games, trips, friends' weddings, and a lot of third wheeling, the singer declared. "2019 year of being the third wheel.. I loved it," she wrote on one photo from July.

The singer then uploaded almost a five-minute long video, capturing everything she achieved during 2019, and we have it all covered.

Here's how Selena third-wheeled all through 2019

Selena hung out with her BFF Taylor Swift and her cat Benjamin Button at the latter's house.

Currently, the singer is anticipating and working towards the release of her album RARE scheduled on January 10.