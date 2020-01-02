Did Mariah Carey diss Eminem on Twitter?

Mariah Carey on Wednesday got her Twitter account hacked leaving her fans in shock.



The alleged hacker posted insulting comments about rapper Eminem in the now deleted tweets.

Some fans captured the screenshots of the tweets before it was taken down.



The singer later sent out a tweet in which she referred to the alleged hack.

"I take a freaking nap and this happens?," she wrote.

The expletive-laden tweet from Mariah's account went viral like a wild fire.

The incident comes days after Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey's ex-husband, released a couple of diss tracks targeting Eminem.

His songs were in response to Eminem's earlier song in which he had launched verbal assault against Cannon.

Eminem had attacked Cannon in the song titled Lord Above, rapping that Cannon is whipped and neutered over Carey, a reference to his rival's former wife Mariah Carey.

Carey on Tuesday became the first artist to top the Billboard charts in four separate decades.



"All I Want For Christmas Is You" is number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week dated January 4, 2020, based on sales, radio airplay, and streaming data — its third week atop the rankings.

That means Carey has had a number one single in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s.