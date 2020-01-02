Lady Gaga spotted sharing passionate kiss with a mystery man

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lady Gaga was stuck up this holiday season in the midst of some intense romance as she was spotted kissing a mystery man on the New Year’s Eve.
On Tuesday evening, the Born This Way singer welcomed the year 2020 in Las Vegas during a special concert performance.
However, the real fun began during the after-party at the NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM where she joined Brian Newman for a few songs.
It is then when she was seen kissing an unknown man in video circulating on the web recently. The 33-year-old singer seen kissing a mystery man just before the clock struck midnight.
According to Las Vegas Review-Journal, the man’s first name is Michael and as per the video shared the two left the restaurant hand-in-hand.
Lady Gaga was last linked to audio mixer Dan Horton.
The relationship got over in October when Gaga shared, "An about to be a married woman and me, a single lady."
