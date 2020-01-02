Lady Gaga spotted sharing passionate kiss with a mystery man

Lady Gaga was stuck up this holiday season in the midst of some intense romance as she was spotted kissing a mystery man on the New Year’s Eve.



On Tuesday evening, the Born This Way singer welcomed the year 2020 in Las Vegas during a special concert performance.

However, the real fun began during the after-party at the NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM where she joined Brian Newman for a few songs.

It is then when she was seen kissing an unknown man in video circulating on the web recently. The 33-year-old singer seen kissing a mystery man just before the clock struck midnight.

According to Las Vegas Review-Journal, the man’s first name is Michael and as per the video shared the two left the restaurant hand-in-hand.

Lady Gaga was last linked to audio mixer Dan Horton.

The relationship got over in October when Gaga shared, "An about to be a married woman and me, a single lady."