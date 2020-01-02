Rauf sends stumps flying in BBL, becomes second highest wicket taker so far

Melbourne Stars fast bowler Haris Rauf has shaken things up in Sydney as the pacer sent stumps flying in the Big Bash League (BBL) in his third match against Sydney Thunder which saw the pacer become the second highest wicket taker in the league so far.

In the Stars clash against Thunder the 26-year-old finished with figures of 3-24, dismissing Callum Ferguson, Alex Ross, who was the match's top run scorer, and Daniel Sams.

Effectively, it came to no surprise when the bowling dynamo become the second highest wicket taker, just one shy from Sydney Sixers Sean Abbott.

The fast-bowler's debut saw him grab two wickets for just 20 runs against Brisbane Heat. In his second game against Hobart Hurricanes, Rauf finish with figures of 5-27.