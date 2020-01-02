close
Thu Jan 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
January 2, 2020

Rauf sends stumps flying in BBL, becomes second highest wicket taker so far

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 02, 2020
The rising fast bowler adds 10 wickets to his name and becomes the second highest wicket taker of BBL. Photo: Twitter

Melbourne Stars fast bowler Haris Rauf has shaken things up in Sydney as the pacer sent stumps flying in the Big Bash League (BBL) in his third match against Sydney Thunder which saw the pacer become the second highest wicket taker in the league so far.

In the Stars clash against Thunder the 26-year-old finished with figures of 3-24, dismissing Callum Ferguson, Alex Ross, who was the match's top run scorer, and Daniel Sams.

Effectively, it came to no surprise when the bowling dynamo become the second highest wicket taker, just one shy from Sydney Sixers Sean Abbott.

The fast-bowler's debut saw him grab two wickets for just 20 runs against Brisbane Heat. In his second game against Hobart Hurricanes, Rauf finish with figures of 5-27.  

Latest News

More From Sports