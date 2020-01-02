close
Thu Jan 02, 2020
January 2, 2020

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin kick off 2020 in style with a sun-kissed photo

Thu, Jan 02, 2020
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin kick off 2020 in style with a sun-kissed photo

With the chill enveloping parts of the globe, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are ringing in the New Year by soaking up the sun.

The two lovebirds extended their new year greetings to all their fans as the Sorry hit maker turned to Instagram to share a glimpse of how he and his ladylove marked the beginning of the decade.

Sharing a sun-kissed picture of himself embracing the supermodel, Justin wrote: “Happy new year from the Beiber’s.”

Happy new year from the Bieber's

The duo was radiating some major Beverly Hills hotel vibes in the picture as the singer rocked pink swim trunks with a floral-printed, green satin button down, paired with a cap worn sideways.

On the other hand, the fashionista kept it simple but was still nothing short of breathtaking even without makeup in a white bandeau bikini with a white button down shirt worn over it. The look was finished off with wire frame shades as gold earrings. 

