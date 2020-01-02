Miley Cyrus’s decade video: Liam Hemsworth spotted but no sign of Cody Simpson?

Vocal powerhouse Miley Cyrus has taken over headlines once again — this time not over her tumultuous and steamy love affair with Cody Simpson, but her latest Instagram post.

Turning to her 102 million followers on the video and photo-sharing platform, the 27-year-old Wrecking Ball hit maker shared a glimpse into the past ten years of her life as she rolls into 2020. But what struck fans the most was the inclusion of her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth but no sign of current boyfriend Cody Simpson.

The IGTV video spanning over ten minutes begins from her Miley Stewart days in Hannah Montana with the iconic scene of her character removing the blonde wig and revealing her true identity.

The video goes forward to feature her hit songs like Can’t Be Tamed and Who Owns My Heart followed by clips from her film The Last Song, where began her chapter with Liam Hemsworth.



After that the video takes a twist and a turn as an entirely new Miley greets the cameras with a major hair transformation. It goes on to feature some of the singer’s most iconic moments from the past decade from her notorious VMAs performance with Robin Thicke to the news of her breakups and patch-ups with The Hunger Games actor.

As the video comes to a close, the words “2020 New Era Starts Now” appear on the screen, followed by Miley posing for the camera.