Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott quell patch-up rumours as their focus remains co-parenting

Former flames Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may have sparked rumours of a probable patch-up but that appears to be far from the truth.

As 2020 kicks off, the couple are rolling into the new decade by shooting down all chitchats of them getting back together as a source close to the two has revealed that their main focus is their daughter Stormi, and that is that.

Speaking to HollywoodLife, a grapevine close to the family revealed: “Right now Kylie is focusing on herself and her daughter and co-parenting and those are really her only concerns.”

“She’s told some friends she doesn’t think she will be working things out with Travis in a romantic way in 2020 or beyond,” they further added.

The insider further goes on to say: “Raising Stormi together is very important to her, but she’s said she thinks they’re done for good as far as a future relationship.”

“The main reason Travis was at the family party was to be a united parental front for their daughter. She knows Travis is an amazing father and she always wants to include him,” it was further revealed.

“This is something Kris has always instilled in her and she really listens to her mom on this one,” the source further added.