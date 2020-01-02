'Captain America' actress jailed for killing her mother

Kansas City: Mollie Fitzgerald, who had a small role in the 2011 movie 'Captain America: The First Avenger', has been charged with second-degree murder and jailed on $500,000 bond.

The 38-year-old actress , who was arrested on Tuesday, is facing an the accusation that she fatally stabbed her own mother inside a suburban Kansas City home.

It wasn't clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf. The victim in question is Patricia "Tee" Fitzgerald (68) the mother of the accused, who was found dead in her home in Olathe on December 20.

In Captain America, Fitzgerald played Stark Girl and also worked as an assistant to the director, Joe Johnson. The film grossed $176.6 million domestically.



Patricia's brother Gary, in a statement, expressed the family's grief over the loss, without addressing the truly horrific fact that this is likely a dark and violent case of matricide.



"We were shocked," he said. "It doesn't matter the circumstances — the loss of a sister is what it's all about."

