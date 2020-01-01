Amitabh Bachchan welcomes 2020 with never before-seen picture

Amitabh Bachchan is one of Bollywood's powerhouses and most active Twitter users. His recent post for the New Years broke the internet.

Recently, the star shared a never before-seen picture of him and his grand kids Navya, Agastya & Aaradhya, and fans can't seem to get enough of his adorable and stunning family.

In the picture, Amitabh can be seen with Jaya Bachchan and three grandchildren Navya Naveli, Agastya and Aaradhya Bachchan. The picture featured the whole family donning traditional attire amidst figure heads.

In the picture, Jaya Bachchan rocked a beautiful and heavily embroidered yellow shalwar kameez, Navya was in a beige-coloured suit, Aaradhya was looking adorable in a white and red ghagra choli and Agastya was in a traditional kurta.

He captioned the post with a beautiful greeting in Hindi which can be roughly summed up into , "Varsh nav, harsh nav, jeevan utkarsh nav (Year New Happiness New Life Utkarsh Nav "~ Bachchan)."

Check out his post below



