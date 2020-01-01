Kanye West turns his guns towards Drake for calling him ‘secular’

Kanye West and Drake, two of the most globally sought-after rapping sensations, are pointing their guns towards each other.



And while Kanye marked the one-year anniversary of his Sunday Service at Union Rescue Mission in Los Angeles’ Skid Row locality, he made sure to clap back at the Canadian rapper for calling him secular in one of his earlier interviews.

The 42-year-old Gold Digger hit maker told the crowd that he does not object to people labeling him as “bizarre” but there is one word he has a problem with and that is 'secular'.

“Don’t call me secular. Because secular is trying to say that I'd do anything for anyone other than Christ. That's where they got it messed up. That's where they got it twisted," he said.

While no names were taken, fans were sure it was none other than his rival Kanye was referring to as he had used the word during his Rap Radar interview while talking about Kanye.

"I guess. I don't know. I mean, he's, you know...God bless him on his new journey, but he’s making…I don’t even know if he's ever going to make secular music again. But yeah, if he turns up on me again, I'll turn up on him. That's just what it is. I'm always down,” Drake had said about Sicko Mode being the last time he rekindles his recurrent strife with Kanye.