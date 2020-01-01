Travis Scott dropping flirty comments on ex Kylie Jenner’s friend Jordyn Woods?

While it’s no news to the world that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are no longer together and neither is she still in cahoots with her former friend Jordyn Woods, the internet is starting to brew some more drama in the Jenner clan.

The world was momentarily made to believe that there may be something brewing between Kylie Jenner’s former beau and her ex-best friend after the rapper was allegedly seen on Twitter hitting on Jordyn.

However, turns out there may not have been any truth to the hearsay as the account through which Travis had been dropping a flirtatious message for the model was nothing but a scam account.

The rumours had erupted when the fake social media handle impersonating Travis had dropped the eyes emoji on one of Jordyn’s photos leading to many netizens thinking the exchange had actually been real and Kylie’s former pal has managed to snag away yet another one of her love interests.

For the unversed, Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship ended on a sour note after the latter was involved in a cheating scandal with the former’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.