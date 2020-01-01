Sports events that are lined up for 2020

2019 had seen many things in sports but 2020 promises a new experience with many major events like cricket and football lined up for the opening year of the new decade.

Let’s take a look at what the New Year has in store for those who crave competition.

The return of Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor did not throw any punches in all of 2019 — at least not in the octagon. The year was poor without him. 2020, however, will start with a McGregor fight in its very first month. The silver-tongued Irishman will take on Donald “The Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246, and with both the men’s penchant to stand and trade, the fight has the makings of a true slugfest.

Date: Jan 18

Entire Pakistan Super League at home

The Pakistan Super League is an annual competition so there is nothing new here. However, the 2020 edition of the T20 league will be held entirely in Pakistan for the first time ever. The matches will take place in places beyond just Karachi and Lahore, meaning that the whole country will get a taste of the spectacle.

Date: Feb 20 - March 22

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

The seventh World T20 of the women’s game will be held in Australia this year, with 10 teams competing for the grand prize.

Pakistan’s women’s team is too early in its development stage that it could be realistically expected to go all the way, but it has enough firepower to spring a few surprises and display individual moments of brilliance.

Unfortunately, India and Pakistan have been placed in different groups so their clash would only take place if both qualify for the knockout stages.

Date: Feb 21 – Mar 8

Wilder v Fury II

American knockout artist Deontay Wilder and British boxing genius Tyson Fury had produced a fight for the ages when they had first met in Dec 2018. The bout had sweet science, a devastating knockdown, resurrection and a decision few saw coming.

The undefeated pair meets again this year in Las Vegas for the WBC, lineal, and vacant The Ring heavyweight titles. Expect fireworks.

Date: Feb 23

European Championship 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal will put their European title on the line this summer. The thing of note about 2020 UEFA European Football Championship is that the tournament will not be hosted by any one single nation but multiple countries.

Date: June 12 – July 12

Tokyo Olympics 2020

The year’s grandest sport spectacle will undoubtedly be the summer Olympics in Tokyo. The Japanese capital will be hosting the Games for the second time — the first Asian city to be bestowed with such an honour.

Several Pakistani athletes will also be competing at the Games this year, including equestrian Usman Khan, javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and shooter Ghulam Mustafa Bashir.

Date: July 24 to Aug 9

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Towards the end of the year, the ICC will stage the T20 World Cup in Australia. The event will be the first of the two T20 World Cups scheduled to take place in back-to-back years.

Pakistan, still the top-ranked team in the format, should be among the contenders.

Date: Oct 18 to Nov 15