Adele, Taylor Swift, Drake crowned artists of decade with top three albums

LOS ANGELES: The music world's much-liked pop superstars Adele, Taylor Swift, and Drake have been crowned the artists of the decade after dominating the RIAA’s album sales chart.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has named the biggest sellers of the last 10 years, and British music sensation Adele leads the pack in first and second slot with her respective releases "21" and "25" in the chart.

Adele was followed by Taylor Swift’s "1989" and "Red" at 3 and 4, respectively, with Drake’s "Views" clinching Top 5.

As per RIAA's ranking, Swift’s "Speak Now" spotted at No. 6, followed by the "Hamilton" soundtrack, Drake’s "Take Care", Bruno Mars’ "Doo-Wops & Hooligans" and Drake’s "Scorpion."

Canadian rapper Drake also scored double honors – Views takes fifth place on the RIAA countdown, and Scorpion rounds out the top 10 at 10.



Exact figures for the combined sales and streaming rankings have yet to be published, but RIAA 's officials had previously certified Adele’s 21 as shifting 14 million equivalent US. units in September, 2016.