Reese Witherspoon's 'favourite moments from 2019' feature Jennifer Aniston's picture

Film and TV stars on Tuesday took to their social media accounts to share their memories from 2019 as the world ushered in 2020 with a bang.

Actress Reese Witherspoon, who is currently starring in The Morning Show along with Jennifer Aniston, also took a moment to share her fond memories from 2019 with her fans.

"What a year it has been! Sharing some of my favorite memories from 2019. These moments gave me growth, sisterhood, immeasurable love, challenged me, connected me to many strong female characters and provided bursts of inspiration (plus a few new dance moves!) along the way," she captioned her post.

Wishing her fans and followers a Happy New Year, Witherspoon said she is looking forward to all that 2020 brings.

Check out the actress' favourite moments from the year gone by.







