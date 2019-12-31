Fact-check: Was Shah Rukh Khan arrested in London

A picture of Shah Rukh recently went viral on Facebook in India with misleading claims that the actor has been arrested in London for taking part in a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a law that discriminates against Muslims.

The actor was recently called out for his silence over the issue of protests against the CAA.

While some people from the B-town were questioning his silence, some social media users started sharing a picture of the Bollywood King with a misleading caption on Facebook.

According to some Facebook posts carrying his picture, Shah Rukh Khan was arrested in London for taking part in protests against CAA.

The video went viral on the internet, with fans expressing concern over the actor's whereabouts.

An Indian media outlet has now reported that an investigation into the claims and pictures being circulated has found the reports of Khan's arrest as false.

According to India Today, the picture was taken in 2012 when Khan arrived at BBC Radio’s office in London.

Earlier this month, one of Bollywood’s leading directors called on three superstar actors—Shahr Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan— break their silence about a new citizenship law that has triggered riots in India, saying they could influence millions of fans.