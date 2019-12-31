Will Netflix drama 'You' have a third season? Here's what Penn Badgley says

Actor Penn Badgley has accidentally revealed that Netflix show "You" will return for a third season.

The disclosure was made by Badgley, who essays the role of a murderer Joe Goldberg ,during an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" .

The 33-year-old actor said he would reprise his role in the third season.

The actor spilled the beans while talking about the role of Love Quinn on the second season that released last week.

"She doesn't appear to be the same kind of person. She doesn't appear to be the same kind of predator. She doesn't appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the third season — oh, god!," he said during the interview.

Asked for more details, the actor said although he couldn't speak officially "but unofficially... it's going ahead".

Based on 2014 novel by Caroline Kepnes, the "You" follows Joe Goldberg, a New York bookstore manager and serial killer (Penn Badgley) who falls in love with a customer named Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and quickly develops an extreme, toxic and delusional obsession.