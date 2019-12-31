‘Queer Eye’ star Tan France gives a tour inside his vintage home: Check it out

Acclaimed fashion expert Tan France, of Queer Eye fame left his fans in absolute awe as he gave a sneak peek inside his ethereal and cozy abode.



The star of the Netflix original opened the doors to his jaw-dropping Salt Lake City home — where he resides with his husband Rob France — for Architectural Design.

Giving a tour inside his warm and intimate home, that he had bought in 2017 without even stepping into it.

"The house was built in 1906, and I actually ended up purchasing it over FaceTime. I was away, I called my husband. He came to the home and showed me around on FaceTime and I said, 'We're buying that house,' and he said, 'There is no way it's hideous,'” he said.

While he managed to convince his hubby to snag the property, he continued to show us what the 3,000 square feet abode boasts of.

Keeping true to his English-roots, Tan’s home gave away major English-cottage style vibes with door-less archways and a modern twist to the vintage overall structure.

The fashionista may have interior designer and Queer Eye costar Bobby Berk at his speed dial but he still managed to pull off the designing of the crib single-handedly without any help.

“This is a very common misconception. That because I have very easy access to an interior designer, Bobby [Berk], that I would have asked Bobby for advice. However, I wanted to show Bobby that I could do it and that I'd learned. So, no. I didn't ask Bobby Berk. He's seen it and he seemed very impressed,” he said.