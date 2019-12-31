India ends threat to boycott Commonwealth Games

NEW DELHI: India on Monday ended a threat to boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games over the exclusion of shooting and said it will bid to host the event in the next decade.

Following talks with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), the Indian Olympic Association offered to host a Commonwealth shooting championship before the 2022 Games in Birmingham, England, to overcome the year-long boycott dispute.

It was not immediately announced by either side, however, whether the medals won at the championship would count towards the Games tally.

"Following a useful and constructive CGF visit to India in November, we felt confident and reassured that the athletes and sports community of India places huge value and importance on the Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth sport movement.



"Our visit and collaboration have significantly strengthened our partnership with" Indian sports leaders "and we are continuing to work closely," Martin added.

IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said India would approach the government to seek approval to bid for the 2026 or 2030 Commonwealth Games. The 2010 Commonwealth Games were held in New Delhi.



The 2026 venue is to be decided next year.