close
Mon Dec 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 30, 2019

Lindsay Lohan gets trolled for leaving comment on Liam Hemsworth's Instagram post

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 30, 2019

Lindsay Lohan was trolled for leaving  Liam Hemsworth a comment as the latter shared multiple Instagram posts.

Some fans stated mocking Lohan as soon as they noticed her comment.   

She had commented on a post with a "praying hands" emoji. Some fans of the actor thought that she was trying draw Hemsworth's "attention".

 “Mate, I’m Liam’s thirsty commenter here. Don’t come for my position,” a user replied to her comment.

 “Wow you are living in a fantasy land, huh?,” said another.

While some fans mocked the singer, others defended her by saying it was her right to post comments on Liam Hemsworth's Instagram page 


Latest News

More From Entertainment