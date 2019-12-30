Lindsay Lohan gets trolled for leaving comment on Liam Hemsworth's Instagram post

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lindsay Lohan was trolled for leaving Liam Hemsworth a comment as the latter shared multiple Instagram posts.
Some fans stated mocking Lohan as soon as they noticed her comment.
She had commented on a post with a "praying hands" emoji. Some fans of the actor thought that she was trying draw Hemsworth's "attention".
“Mate, I’m Liam’s thirsty commenter here. Don’t come for my position,” a user replied to her comment.
“Wow you are living in a fantasy land, huh?,” said another.
While some fans mocked the singer, others defended her by saying it was her right to post comments on Liam Hemsworth's Instagram page
Lindsay Lohan was trolled for leaving Liam Hemsworth a comment as the latter shared multiple Instagram posts.
Some fans stated mocking Lohan as soon as they noticed her comment.
She had commented on a post with a "praying hands" emoji. Some fans of the actor thought that she was trying draw Hemsworth's "attention".
“Mate, I’m Liam’s thirsty commenter here. Don’t come for my position,” a user replied to her comment.
“Wow you are living in a fantasy land, huh?,” said another.
While some fans mocked the singer, others defended her by saying it was her right to post comments on Liam Hemsworth's Instagram page