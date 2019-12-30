Aishwariya Rai makes shocking revelations about physical abuse from Salman Khan

Be it her professional work or personal life, Indian diva Aishwariya Rai has always been under the internet’s limelight. While the actress has received praise from audience and critics for her impeccable acting skills, her personal life has never remained unnoticed.

Aishwariya Rai and Salman Khan’s affair has been a story long lost, but a significant chapter of B-town's history. The couple remained together for three years, parting their ways in 2002, because of the actress getting physically abused by Dabangg actor.

Recently, an old video of Aishwariya resurfaced on internet in which she seems to be defending a case of physical abuse. Watch it here:

The actress has previously asserted in an interview that she got physically abused by her ex- boyfriend Salman Khan.

"He would call me and talk rubbish. He also suspected that I was having affairs with my co-stars. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks and I would go to work as if nothing happened," she said.



On the other side, Salman Khan claimed something different. "I have never beaten her. I get emotional and hurt myself. I have banged my head against the wall but I cannot hurt anyone else. If you won't fight, that means there is no love between you, I will not fight with an outsider; when we fight, it is all because of our love," he shared.