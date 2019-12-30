Behroz Sabzwari reacts to Syra-Shahroz's divorce rumours

KARACHI: Behroz Sabzwari has rejected all the reports claiming famous TV personalities Shahroz and Syra have separated their ways after a dispute.

Talking with Jang News, the eminent showbiz celebrity Behroz, known as Kabacha, has denounced the rumours of separation between his son Sharoz Sabzawari and his wife Syra Sharoz.

Behroz said they have not called off their marriage, adding that disputes are part of every family. He said that Syra is staying with his ailing father to look after him.

According to Behroz, they have been enjoying good marital life for last seven years.

Earlier, the devastating news of the separation between the celebrity couple shocked everyone around and left the fans speechless.



Syra and Shahroz were trending on Twitter in Pakistan as hundreds of users speculated about the couple's current relationship status.



The duo was seen as a perfect couple living a happy married life. They were blessed with a baby girl in 2014.