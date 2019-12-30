close
Mon Dec 30, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 30, 2019

Behroz Sabzwari reacts to Syra-Shahroz's divorce rumours

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 30, 2019

KARACHI: Behroz Sabzwari has rejected all the  reports claiming famous TV personalities Shahroz  and Syra have separated their ways after a dispute.

Talking with Jang News, the eminent showbiz celebrity Behroz, known as Kabacha, has denounced the rumours of separation between his son Sharoz Sabzawari and his wife Syra Sharoz.

 Behroz said  they have not called off their marriage, adding that  disputes are part of every family. He said that Syra is staying with his ailing  father to look after him.

According to Behroz, they have been enjoying good marital life for last seven years. 

Earlier, the devastating news of the separation between the celebrity couple   shocked everyone around and left the fans speechless.

Syra and Shahroz were trending on Twitter in Pakistan as hundreds of users speculated about the couple's current relationship status.

The  duo was seen as a perfect couple living a happy married life. They were  blessed with a baby girl in 2014.

