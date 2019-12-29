Iqra Aziz 'stole' Priyanka Chopra's bridal look?

Iqra Aziz was a sight to behold on her wedding day as she got hitched to her longtime partner Yasir Hussain.

However, at first glance, her ethereal attire unquestionably did give us a feeling of déjà vu as fans after seeing the dress were instantly reminded of what Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra chose for her nuptials when she exchanged garlands with Nick Jonas in December 2018.

The Suno Chanda actor while following in the desi tradition of donning red on the wedding day seemed to have gone a tad bit overboard as social media users couldn’t help but notice the precise and exact duplication of Priyanka’s ensemble.

Iqra, as she signed her life away to Yasir on Saturday, was a vision in Nomi Ansari’s all-red lehenga choli, intricately embroidered with sequins all over.

On the other hand, the Baywatch actor for her wedding with the Hollywood hunk had donned an exactly similar piece by Sabyasachi.

Netizens could not help but point out how the star may have gone a bit too far in seeking inspiration from the B-Town actor.



