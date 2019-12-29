Miley Cyrus inspired by beau Cody Simpson to write new music as the duo collaborate

Hollywood’s most adored lovebirds Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been keeping the rumour mills turning with their bustling relationship.

And while many may have second-guessed their love for each other, the two are once again proving that their connection is anything but frail. The duo is now said to be taking the next step as they are busy making new music together and ready to blow the world with not just their PDA-filled posts but also their melodic vocals.

A grapevine let the cat out of the bag regarding their plans to get back in the world of music, as they told HollywoodLife: “Miley and Cody are such a good fit, they have so much in common from their basic values, to their circle of friends and most of all they have their shared passion for music.”

“Right from their first date they have been making music together,” the source said.

The insider further revealed that the Aussie hunk is continuously writing more songs and has even motivated and inspired the Wrecking Ball singer to get back into songwriting.

“That is huge because it’s almost like speaking another language, it connects them on a deep level. When they’re together with her family everyone gets in on it and they all play together. Music is life for both of them so it makes total sense that they want to put out music together, it’s just natural,” the source disclosed.



Earlier, Cody had even dropped hints of the two sharing an endearing connection over music as he wrote a song taking inspiration from Miley at the Tiffany & Co. men’s event held in earlier in September.

“I wrote her a song this week and she’s pretty much forcing me to put it out. She’s like, ‘If you don’t put this [expletive] out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this [expletive] myself.’ I was like, alright, I’ll do it,” he had told the publication.