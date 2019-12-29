Instagram bashes Kim Kardashian over parenting choices

Kim Kardashian recently became the topic of mom shaming after a picture of her daughter was posted to her Instagram account, featuring a pink ensemble. The picture was taken only hours before the West family were to go for Christmas dinner with the rest of the Jenner clan.

Users instantly began bashing the reality star, citing accusations and claims over Kim's parenting style, stating, "You need to quit letting North at 6 or 7 years old keep wearing Lip Stick!!!!! It is NOT cute anymore!!!" one user commented.

While another wrote, "Why does she look 16 here? stop forcing your young ones to glam up for likes. yuck. let them be kids."

Others were not far, as they quickly made it a point to chime in, stating, "Why is North wearing make up @kimkardashian ??? Are your kids not allowed to be kids???" some said, "Too early for a child to wear makeup... let children be children for once."

The post which began this slew of slandering comments was one from Kim's Christmas updates where North was seen wearing a bright pink outfit.

Check out the post below:

After the initially bashing fest ended, Kim Kardashian seemed far from catching a break before others pointed out how North was allowed to go to a Christmas dinner as a 'highly contagious' and 'sick kiddo'. Some stated that she should have been told she cannot attend the party.



The comments read, "The stomach flu!! So inconsiderate to spread her highly contagious germs for the holidays! She should have been told she can’t go to the party!" Another said, "Ur kid had the stomach flu and STILL had to go to the party????"