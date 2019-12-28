Sara Gilbert parting ways with Linda Perry

American actress and director Sara Gilbert is planning to separate from songwriter Linda Perry.

The 44-year-old actress has approached a court to file for a legal separation in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.

Gilbert stated in her documents that she and Perry, 54, have been separated since Aug. 13.

The actress has demanded no spousal support for either Perry or herself.

Gilbert gave birth to son Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry, the following February.

“The Talk” co-host also has two children from a previous relationship.