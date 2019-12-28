close
Sat Dec 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 28, 2019

Sara Gilbert parting ways with Linda Perry

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 28, 2019

American actress and director Sara Gilbert is planning to separate from  songwriter Linda Perry.

The 44-year-old actress has  approached a court  to file  for a legal separation in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.

 Gilbert stated in her documents  that she and Perry, 54, have been separated since Aug. 13. 

The actress has demanded no spousal support for  either Perry or herself.

Gilbert gave birth to son Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry, the following February. 

“The Talk” co-host also has two children from a previous relationship.

Latest News

More From Entertainment