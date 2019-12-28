Anna Kendrick has THIS response to hockey player Anthony Beauvillier's flirtatious tweet

New York Islanders's player received some funny replies to his Christmas tweet, prompting the actress to respond .

Actress and singer Anna Kendrick has finally responded to the flirtatious tweet she received from Hockey player Anthony Beauvillier on Christmas Day.

Although the 22-year-old New York Islanders star said only “hi” to the 34-year-old Kendrick, it was the amount of funny third party replies that promoted the actor that prompted her to respond.

Here are the hilarious replies that Beauviller received on his “hi”.

““Remember Beau when you saved me from a burning building, cooked me a 7 course meal and taught me 8 languages , that was a great day,” former Islander Bruno Gervais wrote about Beauvillier.”

“Dude. You donated all 5 of your kidneys to everyone of my children. Thank you! Thank you! Just in case they need a spare. So generous,” podcaster Dave Wheeler posted.

“Hi Beau, Just wanted to say thank you again for passing on that film role and surgesting me! Massively appreciate your heart!” actor Matthew Postlethwaite joked.

After reading the jokes Kendrick took to Twitter admitting “these replies have been my entertainment for the last two days”.







“Thank you all for regaling me with the true tales of this man’s heroism,” Kendrick added.

