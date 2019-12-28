Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s New Year plans: REVEALED

Hollywood lovebirds Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been going strong in the face of recurrently circulating hearsay that suggested otherwise.

The duo after spending Thanksgiving and Christmas together are looking forward to celebrating New Year by each other’s side as well — or maybe not.



The couple’s plans were unveiled by a grapevine who told HollywoodLife what the duo will be up to on the last night of the decade.

“Cody has a gig on New Year’s eve in Aspen. He will be performing at The Snow Lodge and he has invited Miley to come along but it’s really all up to how she’s feeling,” a friend of Cody spilled to the publication.

“Cody and Miley love spending time together but they are also fine spending time apart. They don’t have to be together constantly for things to work because they trust each other, they were friends first so it’s a very healthy relationship,” the insider further dished the details.

It was revealed further by another friend that Miley may also end up staying back at home, adding that: “No one should worry about any trouble in paradise though if they aren’t together. It’s actually the independence they have that makes their relationship get even stronger day by day.”



Another friend of Miley who also spoke to the entertainment portal revealed: “Miley had a beautiful Christmas with her family and was so happy she also had Cody by her side to celebrate the holiday. Although they have only been dating a short while [since October], they are so comfortable with each other and really complement each other perfectly. Miley is so thrilled to be celebrating the holidays with Cody, he always brings such a great energy.”

“Right now Miley’s plans for New Year’s Eve are still up in the air but even if she and Cody don’t end up ringing in the new year together, she is feeling grateful to be opening a new chapter in 2020 with Cody by her side,” the source added.