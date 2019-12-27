In pics: Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade rings in 24th birthday with boyfriend

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott turned 24 on Wednesday.
Although she celebrates her birthday on Christmas, her celebrations this year were not holiday-themed.
Instead, Scott chose a theme from 70s to ring in her birthday.
The daughter of one of the most popular rappers posted multiple pictures from the event.
Below are her Instagram posts :
