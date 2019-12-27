Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt getting close, have a ‘flirtatious relationship’

Former couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt remain one of the friendliest exes in history who share quite a deep and profound bond with each other.



Recently, a report on their growing friendship suggested that Jen and Brad often seem very ‘flirtatious at times.’

A source told Us Weekly, "Brad and Jen have a wonderful connection that might seem flirtatious at times." The source continued, "They dig each other’s sense of humour and have an infectious energy when they’re together, but they insist things are purely platonic and nothing more than that."

This is not all. The insider also went on to add that the former flames are trying to bridge the rift that was created in the past.

"It took a while for Jen to heal and for Brad to stop feeling bad for how he left her back in 2005... This is something they’ve taken their time with, and they’re well aware of the hysteria around their relationship among their fans."

The grapevine also stated that the exes are on much better terms than before.

“Their bond is solid. They’ve come a really long way,” it added.