This new picture from Kensington Palace has melted the hearts of fans

Fri Dec 27, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 27, 2019

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 27, 2019
The new picture from Kensington Palace melted the hearts of fans

A new picture was released by Kensington Palace's official Instagram account recently causing the internet to go into a meltdown. 

The photo features Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis enjoying some some leisure time together. 

Prince William was photographed kissing his youngest son on the cheek while Princess Charlotte and Prince George can be seen staring directly at the camera person.

The endearing post by Kensington Palace read, “Merry Christmas! This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year. We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day.”

Check out the post below


