Fri Dec 27, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 27, 2019

Kim Kardashian reveals surprising facts about her children

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 27, 2019

LOS ANGELES: Kim Kardashian Wednesday took to her Instagram account for sharing  interesting facts about the moods her children had this  Christmas.

Sharing a glitzy photo  of her baby from Christmas party, the eminent TV personality penned an interesting note to describe the different moods of children at this Christmas.

 The showbiz star shared an image of her daughter North on social media, in which she can be seen siting in the pink  attire during a Christmas occasion and wrote: "My baby North wasn’t feeling good on a Christmas Eve, Saint was ready to rock, Chicago wanted to see an elf but was afraid of Santa and Psalm is a perfect angel baby."



