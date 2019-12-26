PM Imran says 2020 will be year of economic progress and prosperity in Pakistan

PIND DADAN KHAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that 2020 will be the year of economic progress and job growth for Pakistan, after his government stabilised the economy in the outgoing year.



"The next year will be one of progress for Pakistan. It will be a year when jobs will be given to people," said the prime minister, addressing a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Pind Dadan Khan.

He admitted that the current year had proven difficult for the poor.

The prime minister credited his government's policies, saying exports and remittances were continuously on the rising trend. He said the government had to use up the tax money that it collected and give it to international donors as the country had sought heavy loans from them.

"In 2019, we stabilised our economy," he said. "God willing, 2020 will be the year when prosperity comes to Pakistan."

Prime Minister Imran lashed out at political opponents for wasting Pakistan's resources when they were in government. He said that not everyone could bring about reforms because "the corrupt mafia stands in the way."

"Some people [political opponents] fear that if this government succeeds, they will go to jail," he said. "Some journalists who made money and benefited from the old system are also against our government."

He said that "a bad time" was about to come for the corrupt mafia. The prime minister took an indirect gibe at opposition leaders by saying that those who had gathered at the container against him to save their looted wealth will once again feel the sting as the government will take action against them.

Pakistan Army ready for Indian assault on AJK

PM Imran said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had assured him that the Pakistan Army is ready in case India launches an assault on Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The premier slammed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government's controversial and discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"I am telling you now, he will use this [protests in India] to do something in Azad Kashmir," said the prime minister. "I informed Gen Bajwa about this and he told me that Pakistan Army is ready for India."

Prime Minister Imran said that Modi had thousands of Muslims massacred in Gujarat and was also responsible for injuring thousands of Kashmiris in the occupied valley through pellet guns.

"I want you to listen to my prediction. The people of India will stand up against Modi. Not only Muslims but Hindus, Sikhs and Christians," he said. "They know that what he is about to do in India is the same what Hitler did 60-70 years ago against the Jews."