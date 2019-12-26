Taylor Swift explains ‘Lover’ lyric that left fans and ex John Mayer in a haze

Twenty nineteen undeniably had Taylor Swift written all over it in terms of music as the diva not only bagged innumerable accolades but also dropped some stellar new music.

Her track titled Lover from the album with the same name that was released earlier in August this year, received an overwhelming amount of praise and had echoed throughout the globe.

However, there was one lyric in the song that left all of us in a haze, and that includes Taylor’s ex-boyfriend John Mayer as well.

The Gravity singer while praising his former flame, had joked: “Love the song. I really like the song. I get a little chuckle because she says, ‘We can keep the Christmas lights up ‘til January.' And I go, ‘You're insane. Everyone keeps their Christmas lights up until January.'"

Addressing the confusion around the line “We could leave the Christmas lights up ’til January”, Taylor dished the details in a recent interview with The New York Times.

"I had toyed with the idea of being like, ‘We could leave the Christmas lights up ’til April,’” she said, adding that the point was to depict it as something crazy, but rather the opposite.

“It’s about how mundane it is. It’s about like, ‘We could put a rug over there. We could do wallpaper, or we could do paint'. When young adults go from living in their family to then combining their life with someone else, that’s actually like the most profound thing,” she said.