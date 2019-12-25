Angelina Jolie takes kids out for last-minute Christmas shopping, Brad Pitt gives it a miss?

Angelina Jolie was seen heading out with her twins Knox and Vivienne for last-minute Christmas shopping and her ex-husband Brad Pitt was nowhere to be seen in sight.

While the actress made special arrangements for Pitt to stay in Los Angeles to be able to spend Christmas together with their kids, he gave the actual preps a miss.

A source said: “They will share time with the kids equally over Christmas, that is how they did it last year and this year will be no different.”

While she took her kids out, Jolie was clad in an untucked white button-down shirt with a black skirt and a black duster jacket, which she with a pair of gold-framed aviators and some high-heeled black boots.

She even passed a warm smile to the paps as they clicked her while she headed towards her car.



