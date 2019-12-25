Gigi Hadid packs up NYC apartment amid Zayn Malik patch-up rumours

Globally acclaimed supermodel Gigi Hadid’s personal life is hardly personal as crazed fans and paparazzi cling on to every move of the diva to find out what goes on behind the scenes in her life.

The latest intel about the 24-year-old fashion icon’s life suggests that she may be taking the next big step in her life and moving out.

The fashionista seems to be taking the big step as she was spotted with her mother Yolanda, packing up her Noho residence situated on Bond Street,

Turning to Instagram, Gigi dropped a photo of her mother holding a pricey knitwear with the caption: “This sparks joy. Marie Kondo-ing. Moving out soon. @thombrowneny everything my mom brings out and says, ‘This is gorgeous,’ is yours.”

The two-bed apartment that she is now moving out of had been bought by the model back in 2016 for a whopping $4million.

This big move comes in light of circulating conjecture about the model reconnecting with her former beau Zayn Malik.

“The two have continued to talk and support one another since their breakup, but they’re not dating or talking like that anymore, just friends,” a source had recently spilled to Entertainment Tonight.