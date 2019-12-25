Gul Panra shares ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ Instagram post

Famous Pashto and Urdu singer Gul Panra has shared a video on social media in which she is seen singing what she called ‘one of her favorite songs’.



In her latest Instagram post, the melodious vocalist crooned a Bollywood hit song ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ sung by the famous Pakistani vocalist, Atif Aslam for an Indian movie.

The vocalist shared a video of her live singing at an event. However, she didn’t mention as to when and where this event took place.





Atif sang the number for Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ 2017, under music by Vishal and Shekhar. Irshad Kamil wrote the the song’s lyrics.

Born as Mehnaz on September 6, 1989 in Peshawar, Gul Panra is one of the most popular female performers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan.

She is not only famous in the Pashtun regions but got more widespread fame in Punjab and other regions after her duet with Atif Aslam in Coke Studio Pakistan (season 8).