Mehwish Hayat looks drop-dead gorgeous in this picture

Mehwish Hayat's outstanding performances in her back-to-back hit movies have propelled her to new heights of stardom and it looks like the actress' Twitter game is also on point.

The film star on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a picture of herself with a powerful quote about beauty and intelligence.

"Beauty may be dangerous, but intelligence is lethal,” she captioned her stunning picture.







The "Punjab Nahi Jaon Ge" actress added another feather to her hat when she received Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in March this year for her outstanding performances that have paved a pivotal role in revival of Pakistan's film industry .

Earlier this month, the film star was named among top 10 sexiest Asian women of 2019 by a UK-based weekly Eastern Eye.

Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan were awarded 5th and 9th rank respectively in the list of sexiest Asian Women of 2019 released by the magazine.