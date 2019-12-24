close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 24, 2019

Mehwish Hayat looks drop-dead gorgeous in this picture

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 24, 2019

Mehwish Hayat's outstanding performances in  her back-to-back hit  movies have  propelled her to new heights of  stardom  and it looks like the actress' Twitter game is also on  point.

The film star on  Tuesday took  to Twitter to share   a  picture of herself  with a powerful  quote  about beauty and intelligence.

"Beauty may be dangerous, but intelligence is lethal,” she captioned her stunning picture.


The "Punjab Nahi Jaon Ge"  actress  added another feather to her hat when she  received  Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in March this year for her outstanding  performances that have paved a pivotal role in revival of Pakistan's film industry .

Earlier this month, the film star was named among top 10 sexiest Asian women of 2019 by a UK-based weekly Eastern Eye.

Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan were  awarded 5th and 9th rank respectively in the list of sexiest Asian Women of 2019 released by the magazine. 

