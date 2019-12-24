Varun Dhawan opens up about ‘unspoken bond’ with Shraddha Kapoor

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have become an iconic on-screen dancing couple after their blazing performance in the film, ABCD. The Dilwale actor recently opened up about the secret behind their outstanding chemistry that always leave fans amazed: their childhood friendship.

Amidst the buzz of their upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D, Varun was quizzed about his relationship with his co-star in the film in a recent interview with Hindustan Times. The 32-year-old actor responded that the duo has ‘unsaid love and unspoken bond of friendship’.

“This film touches upon the dynamic that we share — that of unsaid love and unspoken friendship. Our characters are very interesting, and she is, of course, a great girl to work with,” he shared.

Reflecting on his working experience with Shraddha, the Badlapur actor shared that the duo loves to dance forever. Varun, sharing their childhood memories, also revealed that the childhood buddies used to challenge each other on the dance floor at birthday parties for the prize.

“Shraddha and I have been dancing since childhood, and have also been competitive about it since all the birthday parties that we used to dance at. Kaun first prize jeetega, aur kaun second, woh hamesha hum dono ke beech mein hota tha. She loves dancing and so do I,” revealed Varun.

Their film, on the other hand, is already making waves with its recently released song Muqabla featuring Prabhudheva. The actors also showed off some enthralling dancing moves at its trailer launch. Helmed by Remo D’Souza, the film also features other actors including Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh, Punit J Pathak in main roles. Street Dancer 3D is all set to release on January 24, 2020.