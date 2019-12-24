Kris Jenner's surprise gift to granddaughter Stormi makes for the ultimate Christmas

Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster received the best early Christmas present of all time thanks to her lovely grandmother Kris Jenner.



The proud lady made an appearance in her daughter's vlog the other day, alongside an elaborate, life sized doll house.

Kylie recapped the scene during her Christmas decorations vlog, before the clip rolled Kylie could be heard saying, “My mom actually surprised Stormi with the best Christmas gift of all time and I filmed it.”

Suddenly Kris can be heard breaking into tears with a worried Kylie right behind asking her, “Why are you crying? to which Kylie's mother says that it is the moment that is “[making] me emotional.”

Her mother mumbled through her tears, saying, “It’s for Stormi." As the camera pans too and fro, viewers catch a glimpse of the glam house, and a shocked little girl ta boot, who can be seen bursting into excitement right on camera.



