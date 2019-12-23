Arbaaz Khan on how split with Malaika Arora affected their son Arhaan

Arbaaz Khan, looking back at his divorce with Malaika Arora after their 18-year-long marriage, shed light on how the phase had been specifically difficult for their son Arhaan.

In a recent interview to Pinkvilla, the 52-year-old filmmaker expressed that having a son witness the kind of situation in which nothing but only parting ways would work is very difficult.

Arbaaz said, “When you have a child, it is a very difficult but a necessary step. It had come to a point where this was the only way to go about it to make this equation as okay as possible.”

Arbaaz talking about his son’s reaction to the situation, also shared: “My boy was almost 12 at that time, he had a fair understanding. He was aware of what was happening. There wasn’t much to explain to him.”

While Malaika has their son’s custody, Arbaaz is allowed to pay him a visit often. The couple who enjoys cordial relations even after the divorce never let their circumstances affect their relationship with Arhaan.

The Nirdosh actor also shared: “I am there for him. She has the custody of my child and didn’t want to even fight for custody because I felt when the child is younger, he needs his mother. Now he is 17, he will soon to be 18, he will make up his mind where he wants to be.” He added, “he is a lovely boy.”