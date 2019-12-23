tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs in the second and final Test in Karachi on Monday, taking the series 1-0.
Sri Lanka, set a target of 476 runs, were bowled out for 212 in their second innings.
The series was the first in Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009, which suspended international cricket in the country.
Pakistan 1st innings: 191 (A. Shafiq 63, B. Azam 60; L. Kumara 4-49, L. Embuldeniya 4-71)
Sri Lanka 1st innings: 271 (D. Chandimal 74, D. Perera 48; S. Afridi 5-77, M. Abbas 4-55)
Pakistan 2nd innings: 555-3 dec (Abid Ali 174, S. Masood 135, Azhar Ali 118, B. Azam 100 not out)
Sri Lanka 2nd innings
D. Karunaratne c Rizwan b Abbas 16
O. Fernando c Shafiq b Shah 102
K. Mendis c Azam b Naseem 0
A. Mathews c Rizwan b Afridi 19
D. Chandimal lbw Naseem 2
D. de Silva b Yasir 0
N. Dickwella b Sohail 65
D. Perera c Rizwan b Naseem 5
L. Embuldeniya c Rizwan b Naseem 0
V. Fernando lbw b Naseem 0
L. Kumara not out 0
Extras: (lb 3) 3
Total: (all out; 62.5 overs) 212
Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Karunaratne), 2-40 (Mendis), 3-70 (Mathews), 4-96 (Chandimal), 5-97 (De Silva), 6-201 (Dickwella), 7-212 (Perera), 8-212 (Embuldeniya), 9-212 (O. Fernando), 10-212 (V. Fernando)
Bowling: Afridi 14-3-51-1, Abbas 12-2-33-1, Naseem 12.5-4-31-5, Shah 20-3-84-2, Sohail 4-0-10-1
Result: Pakistan won by 263 runs
Series: Pakistan win 1-0
Toss: Pakistan
Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS) and Joel Wilson (WIS)
TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs in the second and final Test in Karachi on Monday, taking the series 1-0.
Sri Lanka, set a target of 476 runs, were bowled out for 212 in their second innings.
The series was the first in Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009, which suspended international cricket in the country.
Pakistan 1st innings: 191 (A. Shafiq 63, B. Azam 60; L. Kumara 4-49, L. Embuldeniya 4-71)
Sri Lanka 1st innings: 271 (D. Chandimal 74, D. Perera 48; S. Afridi 5-77, M. Abbas 4-55)
Pakistan 2nd innings: 555-3 dec (Abid Ali 174, S. Masood 135, Azhar Ali 118, B. Azam 100 not out)
Sri Lanka 2nd innings
D. Karunaratne c Rizwan b Abbas 16
O. Fernando c Shafiq b Shah 102
K. Mendis c Azam b Naseem 0
A. Mathews c Rizwan b Afridi 19
D. Chandimal lbw Naseem 2
D. de Silva b Yasir 0
N. Dickwella b Sohail 65
D. Perera c Rizwan b Naseem 5
L. Embuldeniya c Rizwan b Naseem 0
V. Fernando lbw b Naseem 0
L. Kumara not out 0
Extras: (lb 3) 3
Total: (all out; 62.5 overs) 212
Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Karunaratne), 2-40 (Mendis), 3-70 (Mathews), 4-96 (Chandimal), 5-97 (De Silva), 6-201 (Dickwella), 7-212 (Perera), 8-212 (Embuldeniya), 9-212 (O. Fernando), 10-212 (V. Fernando)
Bowling: Afridi 14-3-51-1, Abbas 12-2-33-1, Naseem 12.5-4-31-5, Shah 20-3-84-2, Sohail 4-0-10-1
Result: Pakistan won by 263 runs
Series: Pakistan win 1-0
Toss: Pakistan
Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS) and Joel Wilson (WIS)
TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)