Pak vs SL: Pakistan win historic Karachi Test, clinch series

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs in the second and final Test in Karachi on Monday, taking the series 1-0.

Sri Lanka, set a target of 476 runs, were bowled out for 212 in their second innings.

The series was the first in Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009, which suspended international cricket in the country.

Final scoreboard:

Pakistan 1st innings: 191 (A. Shafiq 63, B. Azam 60; L. Kumara 4-49, L. Embuldeniya 4-71)

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 271 (D. Chandimal 74, D. Perera 48; S. Afridi 5-77, M. Abbas 4-55)

Pakistan 2nd innings: 555-3 dec (Abid Ali 174, S. Masood 135, Azhar Ali 118, B. Azam 100 not out)

Sri Lanka 2nd innings

D. Karunaratne c Rizwan b Abbas 16

O. Fernando c Shafiq b Shah 102

K. Mendis c Azam b Naseem 0

A. Mathews c Rizwan b Afridi 19

D. Chandimal lbw Naseem 2

D. de Silva b Yasir 0

N. Dickwella b Sohail 65

D. Perera c Rizwan b Naseem 5

L. Embuldeniya c Rizwan b Naseem 0

V. Fernando lbw b Naseem 0

L. Kumara not out 0

Extras: (lb 3) 3

Total: (all out; 62.5 overs) 212

Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Karunaratne), 2-40 (Mendis), 3-70 (Mathews), 4-96 (Chandimal), 5-97 (De Silva), 6-201 (Dickwella), 7-212 (Perera), 8-212 (Embuldeniya), 9-212 (O. Fernando), 10-212 (V. Fernando)

Bowling: Afridi 14-3-51-1, Abbas 12-2-33-1, Naseem 12.5-4-31-5, Shah 20-3-84-2, Sohail 4-0-10-1

Result: Pakistan won by 263 runs

Series: Pakistan win 1-0

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS) and Joel Wilson (WIS)

TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)