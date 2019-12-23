Kim Kardashian reveals interesting facts about her relationship with spouse Kanye West

One of the much-liked TV personalities Kim Kardashian has revealed some interesting facts about her relationship with her husband Kanye West, saying the most important thing is to learn and "grow" with him.



The acclaimed star, during an interview, said: "there are times in my relationship with the Kanye West" , adding that she hasn't had the "same exact feelings" as her spouse but Kardashian feels it is important to focus on how to "grow" from that.

Responding to a query about her relationship with Kanye, she said: "The one consistent thing is that our relationship has never stopped being fun. She added: "It's ok to not understand each other. It's alright to not have the same exact feelings all the time. It's just about figuring out how do we grow from that, or what's the lesson from that, and giving each other space and time to figure that out.

Kim, in talks with New York magazine, also spoke about her dress sense, saying: "I don't know if it's the fact that my husband has voiced that sometimes too sexy is just overkill and he's not comfortable with that. I listen to him and understand him. Still, at the end of the day he always gives me the freedom to be and do what I want. But I've kind of had this awakening myself."



