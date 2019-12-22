close
Sun Dec 22, 2019
Web Desk
December 22, 2019

Jason Jordan, wife expecting first baby

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 22, 2019
Jason Jordan, wife expecting first baby

Former US wrestler Jason Jordan and his wife April Elizabeth are expecting a baby girl.

Jason took to Twitter and announced the good news. Sharing a photo of baby shoes, he writes, “Soooo we have a baby girl coming in 2020.”

The couple is expecting their baby girl in June 2020.

The two got married in 2017 and this is their first child.

Jason will likely never wrestle again due to a neck injury, however, he is still with WWE as a backstage producer.

Congratulations started pouring in after Jason announced the news.

Former wrestler and actor Kurt Angle was the first to congratulate Jason.

He tweeted: “Congrats to my 1st son @JasonJordanJJ on the great news that he and his wife are having a baby girl. No offense, but I hope she looks like her mom, and not like us. Are you going to name her after me? Kurtina? Just a suggestion. Regardless,I’m proud to be an expecting grandpa.”


