Kanye West on SNL: Kenan Thompson reveals why he chose to leave

Kenan Thompson, an SNL regular, recently opened up about why he chose to slip off when Kanye West started delivering a rant during his last appearance on Saturday Night Live.



The rapper's rant was about his support for US President Donald Trump which left host Adam Driver and Kenan uncomfortable.

Thompson , while appearing on Ebro in the Morning on Hot 97, said he chose to leave the stage when he realized what was happening.

Thompson who is the SNL's longest-running cast member said , "It's a moment in the show where it's like, sometimes they'll do a last song over the good night credits or whatever. So, you know...U2 did it, McCartney did it, and they actually like go to the other stage and get with they band and do a whole performance. When I saw that he was standing on the regular stage I was like, oh he's just gonna take a moment and have a moment basically."



Kenan said he wanted to be able to watch it from afar, which is why he decided to leave.

"Yeah, I think I would like to watch this on TV, and I got lucky because it became extremely uncomfortable extremely quickly. ... I was also tired as hell, it's a long day." He did, however, have sympathy for Kanye. "But god bless him, I felt bad."

Kenan also dismissed Kanye's claims that he was being "bullied" into not wearing his MAGA hat backstage at SNL.

"I'm not trying to overly promote somebody that's getting impeached, but each man's prerogative I guess," he said.



