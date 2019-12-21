Prince Philip taken to hospital as a precaution

LONDON: Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was taken to hospital on Friday as a precaution for treatment of an existing condition, Buckingham Palace said.



Philip, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, travelled from the royal family’s Sandringham home in Norfolk, eastern England, to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment, the palace said in a statement.

“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor,” it said.

A royal source said it was not an emergency admission and that the prince had been able to walk into the hospital. He is expected to stay there for a few days.

Philip, who has been at his wife’s side throughout her record-breaking 67 years on the throne, retired from public life in August 2017 although he has occasionally appeared at official engagements since.